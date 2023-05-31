In the early hours of Wednesday May 31 officers from Wigan’s Challenger Organised Crime Team, supported by Wigan Neighbourhood Officers, executed a warrant at an address on Thorburn Road, Norley, suspected to be involved with drug dealing.

A 53-year-old woman was interviewed under caution on suspicion of offences involving illegal substances.

A battering ram is used to break down the front door of the house in Thorburn Road, Norley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From across the street, members of the public cheered and welcomed police presence as officers listened to their concerns and collected valuable intelligence.

Det Supt Simon Hurst who is leading the Wigan Challenger Organised Crime Team said: “From speaking with local residents, it’s clear to see they are exasperated with the anti-social behaviour and brazen drug-dealing in their community, and they were grateful for our presence today.

“My team are committed to tackling the organised crime that is blighting our communities and destroying the lives of vulnerable people. By working with partners from across the borough and afar, we can bring intelligence together and combine skills and powers to target the criminals at every level and safeguard the community.

“We want local people to get involved and to keep talking to us, sharing concerns, and reporting suspicious behaviour so we can act on it. Intelligence from members of the public helps us with our on-going investigations - no matter how small the information may seem.”

The suspect is led away from an address in Thorburn Road, Norley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information should report it online or by using our LiveChat service at www.gmp.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Squalid conditions in the house

Officers rush into the house after breaking down the door