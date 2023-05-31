Two Wigan borough shopworkers fined for selling tobacco to minors
Kevin Stone, from Leigh Local Convenience Ltd, on Railway Road in Leigh, was convicted in his absence of selling three cans of Strongbow Dark Fruit, a bottle of Cherry Sours, three bottles of Kopparberg cider, a 20cl bottle of Glen's vodka and two bottles of WKD to a minor.
A fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge mean he will have to fork out a total of £1,241.
Meanwhile, just a few doors down Railway Road (and in the same month of April last year), Chaudhary Rahman pleaded guilty to allowing the sale of alcohol to an under-18 at Star News and Convenience.
His guilty plea was taken into consideration but, nonetheless, he still has £1,146 to pay to the court, victim services and in the form of a fine.