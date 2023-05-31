News you can trust since 1853
Two Wigan borough shopworkers fined for selling tobacco to minors

Two Wigan borough shop workers have been fined for selling alcohol to under-aged customers from different stores on the same street.
By Charles Graham
Published 31st May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Kevin Stone, from Leigh Local Convenience Ltd, on Railway Road in Leigh, was convicted in his absence of selling three cans of Strongbow Dark Fruit, a bottle of Cherry Sours, three bottles of Kopparberg cider, a 20cl bottle of Glen's vodka and two bottles of WKD to a minor.

A fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge mean he will have to fork out a total of £1,241.

A general view of Railway Road, LeighA general view of Railway Road, Leigh
Meanwhile, just a few doors down Railway Road (and in the same month of April last year), Chaudhary Rahman pleaded guilty to allowing the sale of alcohol to an under-18 at Star News and Convenience.

His guilty plea was taken into consideration but, nonetheless, he still has £1,146 to pay to the court, victim services and in the form of a fine.