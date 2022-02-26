Parts of Vulcan Road and Heyford Road in Marsh Green were sealed off and dozens of householders evacuated from breakfast time on Saturday February 26 after what police described as a suspicious item and suspicious chemicals were discovered in a first floor flat when officers executed a search warrant.

Police, the fire service and paramedics were all on stand-by for more than seven hours as explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) experts from the Army descended on the scene to inspect the findings.

In the meanwhile three men, aged between 20 and 25, had been arrested on suspicion of an offence under section 4 of the Explosives Act.

Vulcan Road sealed off

They remain in custody for questioning and inquiries are ongoing.

Police say that the search warrant was executed as part of an ongoing inquiry.

Those who have not been able to return are being support by Wigan Council.

Bomb disposal experts on Heyford Road at the other side of Vulcan Road. An area of open land was also sealed off nearby

A scene remains in place on one building on Vulcan Road while inquiries continue.

A GMP spokesman said that EOD attended the scene and that "the additional suspicious item found was not deemed to pose any immediate viable threat to the public."

And Supt Mark Kenny of GMP's Wigan district said: "I want to extend my thanks and gratitude to the community, particularly those who had to be evacuated earlier today, for their patience and support as we have carried out our inquiries.

"I would also like to thank our partner agencies who have supported us through both the investigation and with the evacuation.

"Their assistance has been hugely instrumental in ensuring this happened as swiftly and with as minimal disruption as possible.

"Again, I should reiterate that we do not believe there to be any wider threat to the community and our investigation remains very much ongoing."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7094 or Live Chat quoting incident 907 of 26/02/22.

Information can also be submitted via GMP's LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.