During a search of the property officers located a suspicious item and the suspicious chemicals.

Officers from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue service are currently carrying out an assessment of the chemicals.The Explosive Ordnance Disposal are also now at the scene to carry out an assessment.

Three men, aged between 20 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of an offence under section 4 of the Explosives Act. They remain in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cordoned off street

One local resident who did not want to be named said: "This is terryfying. I woke up this morning to police, fire and ambulances outside our front door.

"They cordoned off the street and people are talking about a bomb making factory.

"It's frightening to have something like this on your doorstep."

Superintended Mark Kenny of GMP's Wigan district said: "Following the discovery of these items this morning we swiftly moved to ensure those within the vicinity are kept safe and a small evacuation of nearby properties is currently underway.

The bomb disposal unit in attendance

"I fully understand the concern this will cause for the local community but I would like to stress that at this stage we don't need believe there to be any wider threat to the public. We are in close liaison with officers from GMFRS whilst they carry out the appropriate assessments and this evacuation has purely been carried out as a precaution.

"We have three men in custody for questioning and detectives are currently carrying out all available lines of enquiry. I would urge anyone with information to contact police on 0161 856 7094 or Live Chat quoting incident 907 of 26/02/22."