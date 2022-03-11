Man denies that he twice breached a restraining order
A man has denied twice breaching a restraining order by going to a Wigan home.
The borough’s justices heard that Andrew Edie, 31, of Orchard Street in Wigan, broke an order issued by Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court in August 2020 when he attended an address in Heysham Road, Wigan, on both October 27 and November 1 last year.
Pleading not guilty to both charges, Edie was released on conditional bail pending a further appearance before the bench on March 25.