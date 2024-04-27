Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Shorthouse, of Long Lane, Hindley Green, stood before borough justices charged with disclosing or threatening to disclose private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress on March 29.

This would be in breach of the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015. He further denies assaulting a named woman on March 28 and smashing her door and mirror on April.

The case was adjourned until a trial takes place at Bolton Magistrates' Court on October 24.