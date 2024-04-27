Revenge porn: Wigan 41-year-old accused of sexual crime against woman
A Wigan 41-year-old has been accused of a "revenge porn" offence.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Daniel Shorthouse, of Long Lane, Hindley Green, stood before borough justices charged with disclosing or threatening to disclose private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress on March 29.
This would be in breach of the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015. He further denies assaulting a named woman on March 28 and smashing her door and mirror on April.
The case was adjourned until a trial takes place at Bolton Magistrates' Court on October 24.
Shorthouse is on conditional bail until then.