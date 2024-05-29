Robber threatened to ‘wrag’ teenage train passenger who refused to hand over his phone
It happened while the teenage victim was travelling on a Northern Rail service heading to Hindley, just before 7pm on Saturday, March 23.
When the train stopped at Wigan Wallgate station, a man subsequently revealed to be Connor Hetherington boarded alongside two others and began to act in an anti-social manner.
Soon after, Hetherington began to talk to the victim asking if he had music on his phone but when shut down, he said: “If you don’t give me your phone, I’m going to wrag (sic) you about everywhere and stab you.”
As Hetherington said this, he started to slowly unzip his pocket intimating he had a knife. The victim then handed over his phone before two individuals travelling with Hetherington pressured him into giving the phone back.
The train arrived at Hindley station and the victim ran to a train conductor on the platform and reported the robbery before leaving the station. This report was passed on to BTP, and when the train arrived at Manchester Victoria, officers met the train and arrested Hetherington on suspicion of robbery.
Hetherington, 31, of Rochdale Road, Bury, appeared at Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on May 1 after pleading guilty to one count of robbery. He was also on a conditional licence for a sexual assault when he committed the robbery.
He was sentenced to three years imprisonment and was further made to pay a victim surcharge of £228.
Investigating officer DC Melissa Catterall said: “I’m extremely pleased with the sentence handed down. Hetherington, who was on a conditional licence for a sexual assault when he committed this robbery, acted with immense cruelty, targeting a lone teenage traveller for his own gain.
“Although the teenager was understandably afraid, his bravery to report the crime when he did meant our officers could meet Hetherington at the station and arrest him.
“If you experience or witness a crime on the railway, you should text 61016 or via the Railway Guardian app or talk to an officer or member of staff. In an emergency, always dial 999.”