Robbery arrest: breakthrough for police probing armed raid on Wigan borough pawnbroker
Intruders brandishing weapons smashed their way into the store on Bradshawgate in Leigh in broad daylight and threatened staff on Saturday February 3.
No injuries were reported, but several high value items were stolen and there was a significant amount of criminal damage was caused to the premises.
Initial inquiries suggested that, shortly before 4.30pm, four armed men entered the shop and later fled in a black Audi.
Detectives from Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Organised Crime Group searched an address on Edward Street, Leigh in connection with the incident.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of armed robbery. He remains in police custody for questioning.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Det Insp Rick Castley from GMP Serious Organised Crime Group said: “The arrest will undoubtedly make Greater Manchester that little bit safer and we have, and will continue to, ensure that we take action against this type of brazen criminality.”