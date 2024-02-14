News you can trust since 1853
Robbery arrest: breakthrough for police probing armed raid on Wigan borough pawnbroker

Police who launched a manhunt following armed robbery at a Wigan borough pawnbrokers have made an arrest.
By Sian Jones
Published 14th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 12:36 GMT
Intruders brandishing weapons smashed their way into the store on Bradshawgate in Leigh in broad daylight and threatened staff on Saturday February 3.

No injuries were reported, but several high value items were stolen and there was a significant amount of criminal damage was caused to the premises.

Initial inquiries suggested that, shortly before 4.30pm, four armed men entered the shop and later fled in a black Audi.

Police at the scene in Bradshawgate, Leigh, following the incidentPolice at the scene in Bradshawgate, Leigh, following the incident
Police at the scene in Bradshawgate, Leigh, following the incident
Detectives from Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Organised Crime Group searched an address on Edward Street, Leigh in connection with the incident.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of armed robbery. He remains in police custody for questioning.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Det Insp Rick Castley from GMP Serious Organised Crime Group said: “The arrest will undoubtedly make Greater Manchester that little bit safer and we have, and will continue to, ensure that we take action against this type of brazen criminality.”

Anyone with information surrounding the incident should contact police on 101 or using the LiveChat function online at gmp.police.uk quoting log 2412 of 3/2/24.

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.