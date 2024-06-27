Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RSPCA is investigating the abandonment of a severely emaciated dog who was left tied to the railings of a park in Wigan.

Luna, who was skeletal and weighed 16.6kg (36.5 pounds), is reported to be recovering well in the care of Dogs4Rescue, who have described the incident as “the worst case of neglect” they have ever seen.

Wrapped in a pink knitted jumper, the Staffordshire bull terrier-type pet was found by a member of the public in Highfield Park, tethered to a fence, at around 7.30pm on Wednesday June 5, before she was brought to safety by a volunteer from Greater Manchester Lost Dog Search & Rescue Capture Team.

A skeletal Luna

Blood tests would later reveal that Luna was severely anaemic and her emaciated condition was putting stress on her organs, although thankfully she did not need hospitalisation.

She was also covered in fleas and had badly overgrown claws.

Described as "strong in spirit”, she is now doing well in the care of an experienced fosterer from Dogs4Rescue and put on 2.3 kilos (5.07 pounds) in weight in the first week. She has also been treated for an ear infection.

The RSPCA was made aware of Luna’s case by the charity and has been gathering information and making inquiries in the area.

Luna when she was found tied to railings at Highfield Park

Emma Billington, founder of Dogs4Rescue said: “Luna is a sweet and gentle soul who loves cuddles and playing with her toys.

“She’s making very good progress and is putting on weight nicely, having small recovery meals mixed with water, and getting the very best care she needs in a home environment with one of our lovely fosterers.

“She’s still very underweight but everything is looking positive for Luna and we hope that once she’s fully recovered we’ll be able to find a lovely new home for her.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of love that people have shown and we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has donated towards her care.”

Insp Deborah Beats from the RSPCA urged anyone with information about Luna, including who her previous owners were, to contact the charity as soon as possible.

She said: “The image of Luna tied to the railings is absolutely heartbreaking. She looked utterly broken and it is abundantly clear from her condition that she hadn’t received the appropriate level of care for some time.

“The team at Dogs4Rescue have done an amazing job and she looks so much better already, but it is very important that we find out how and why Luna was left like this.

“We understand that there are people who are going through difficult times, however abandoning your pet in circumstances like this is never acceptable and we’d urge people to seek help and support via their vets, local rescues and animal welfare organisations.”