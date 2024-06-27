Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vandals who scrawled devil worship symbols on the front door of a Wigan church are being hunted by police.

A craftsman who arrived at St Mark’s on Victoria Street, Newtown, on the morning of Thursday June 27 was “sickened and upset” to discover the graffiti defacing the frontage of the Anglican place of worship.

The desecration includes inverted crosses, a black magic pentacle and the name Azazel: that of a fallen angel who appears in Jewish, Christian and Islamic writings.

Vile graffiti daubed on the front doors to St Mark's Church

Dave Kyte had been relaying flags on the church steps this week and made the shocking discovery.

He said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw it and all the more sickening and upsetting that the graffiti should be linked to devil worship.”

Vicar of St Mark’s, Rev Roland Harvey, said: “My initial reaction is that I am very disappointed and saddened by what has happened, especially if it’s someone within our community who has done this because this place is a special one to so many people.

"I have not been here that long but this is the first time we have experienced anything like this before, but needles were found behind the church the other week which is, of course, evidence of drug-taking.

Graffiti at St Mark's including the name of the demon Azazel

"However I have been told there has been a spate of graffiti in Newtown recently.

"It’s wrong to deface any property, let alone a church.

"I also discovered that a nearby resident had a car stolen from outside their home that same night.

“There was a group rehearsing in the church until 9pm on Wednesday so the graffiti must have been put on after that, perhaps in the small hours.

"Emulsion paint was used so it will wash off, but that takes up people’s time and it will leave marks which which will only wear away in time.”