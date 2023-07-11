Despite the pandemic lockdowns, 82 cases of dog fighting have been tackled by the RSPCA since 2019.

The leading animal welfare charity released the new figures as part of their Cancel Out Our Cruelty Campaign which launched last Monday.

RSPCA dog fighting expert and Special Operations Unit (SOU) chief inspector Ian Muttitt said: “Our figures show that in the past four years the RSPCA has uncovered and dealt with 82 incidents of dog fighting in Greater Manchester alone.

Greater Manchester has been revealed as the second worst area in England and Wales for dog fighting (file picture)

“It’s staggering that something which has been illegal for almost 200 years, which most people would consider consigned to history, is still so rife.”

He added: “Each year, these reports of cruelty reach its terrible annual peak in the summer months. Around this time of year nationally we receive a report of an animal being beaten on average every hour of every day.

“We don’t know why reports of animal cruelty peak in the summer months although things like animal abuse being more visible as people are outdoors more and the cost of living crisis could be major factors.

“Dog fighting, which is connected to organised crime, is just one of the many acts of cruelty we see every year. The RSPCA is the only charity rescuing animals and investigating cruelty in England and Wales with a team of frontline rescue officers, specialist vet teams and a network of animal care centres and branches working tirelessly to save animals and provide rehabilitation to animal victims.”

Dog fighting was outlawed in England in 1835 but still goes on today. The RSPCA - founded almost 200 years ago - is the country’s leading organisation tackling dog fighting and, for the last four decades, the RSPCA’s SOU have been investigating reports, rescuing dogs and prosecuting perpetrators.

Sadly, many of the dogs used by dog fighters are never found and those who are rescued are often found to be banned breeds under the Dangerous Dogs Act and cannot legally be rehomed.

In total the RSPCA’s SOU have investigated 1,156 incidents of dog fighting across England and Wales since 2019. London has been revealed as the worst hotspot for dog fighting with 91, with Greater Manchester following closely behind with 82 investigations.

Ian said: “The dog fighting world is a dark and secretive place. It could be happening in an inner-city warehouse next door to your office or on a rural farm in your quiet village.

“Signs of dog fighting can vary but if you notice a dog with lots of scars on its face, front legs, hind legs and thighs, or with puncture wounds and mangled ears - this could be a sign of dog fighting and should be reported to the RSPCA or the police. Other suspicious activity includes dogs being hidden away in outbuildings or kennels of sight and not exercised in public.

“Dogs who win fights are prized and are often treated like kings. But those who refuse to fight or lose are often abandoned or barbarically killed.

“Overall dog fighting in England and Wales has increased since 2019, jumping from a total number of 232 incidents investigated by the RSPCA in 2019 to 355 in 2022. We have dealt with 155 incidents this year, but we are only six months into the year, so we are concerned we will see this number steadily rise.

“Dog fighting is serious, organised animal cruelty and we would not want anyone to put themselves at risk with the sort of people who are involved in such a violent pastime. It is imperative to report suspicions to the RSPCA and to under no circumstances approach these people yourself.”

Anyone who is concerned about the welfare of an animal or suspects dog fighting may be taking place should call the RSPCA animal cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.