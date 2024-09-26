Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan runner is seeking help to identify a motorbike rider who she says tried to mug her.

The woman, who has asked not to be identified, was running at Amberswood local nature reserve at around noon on Thursday when she heard the sound of a motorbike nearby.

She had her mobile phone in her hand and turned on the camera as she tried to establish where the noise was coming from.

But she did not expect the rider of the vehicle to attempt to steal her phone.

The motorbike rider accused of trying to steal the runner's phone was caught on camera

The woman, who lives in Ince, said: “I had my phone in my hand and wanted to see who was coming and if he was coming towards me. I was running on my own and I wanted to make sure I was safe.

"He drove right towards me on the path. I stepped to one side and he swerved towards me. He took his left hand off the handlebars and tried to grab my phone. I didn’t think about him taking my phone, I just didn’t want him to jam into me and injure me."

The rider did not take her phone, but the incident did not end there.

The woman said: "I was about to continue towards the lake and he drove past me in the opposite direction. I looked back and I saw him turn around and he was about to chase me. It was a bit concerning.

"It was a beautiful day and people were walking around the lake, but there was nobody on that particular path, just me. He turned his motorbike around and it was clear what he was trying to do.

"I put my phone on video mode again and started filming him and I told him not to come near me. He started with racist abuse, which was bizarre.

"I found it quite scary.”

The biker drove away and the woman reported the incident to the police, but was told he could not be identified from the video footage.

She is now appealing for anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area to come forward in case he can be found.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.