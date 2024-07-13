Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are hunting saboteurs after a Wigan speed camera was vandalised for the second time this year.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The criminal damage to the safety device on Whelley is the fifth such attack in the last eight months.

A transport chief today described the crime as “beyond reckless,” saying that speed is the biggest cause of deaths on Wigan’s roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whelley speed camera reinstated earlier this year. Now it has gone again after a second act of criminal damage

New cameras which can catch speeders travelling in both directions were installed at key locations last autumn, but at the beginning of this year, four of them – on Spring Road in Kitt Green, Wallgate in Wigan, Warrington Road at Goose Green and the one on Whelley – had all been sawn down.

In the case of the last of these, the pole fell into the road which was covered with snow and ice at the time, creating a lethal hazard.

A 67-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the Warrington Road attack and later bailed.

Following this latest incident – which was reported to police on June 21, Peter Boulton, Transport for Greater Manchester’s Highways Network Director, said: “We strongly condemn the irresponsible actions of those who vandalise safety cameras, which are used to stop people speeding, reduce collisions and make our roads safer for everyone who uses them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whelley speed camera the first time it was felled in January

“Speeding in particular is a cause in most fatal collisions on our roads, and in Wigan alone 57 people were needlessly killed or serious injured between 2020 and 2022 as a result of speeding.

“This is the second time this specific camera has been vandalised. The camera has been temporarily removed and discussions between TfGM, the police and the local authority around its reinstatement are ongoing. Unfortunately, the cost of replacing or repairing these cameras falls on the taxpayer.

“It is beyond reckless for these people to vandalise these spot speed safety cameras, and I would urge them to consider the potential consequences of there being one less camera on our roads and how they would feel if the next person killed by someone speeding is a friend, relative or loved one.”

Safer Roads GM say the camera has been temporarily removed and they are now in talks with Greater Manchester Police and Wigan Council about its reinstatement.

Anyone with details on the attack are asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.