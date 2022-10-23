The scavengers tore the metal from several parts of the former Baby Elephant restaurant on Gathurst Lane, Gathurst.

Formerly the Navigation pub, the Indian food establishment fared well for several years but never re-opened after being forced to close during the first Covid pandemic lockdown.

The lead stripped form the roof of the former Baby Elephant restaurant

There have been rumours since that it might be converted into flats but no planning applications have yet be submitted to the council.