Scavengers strip lead from the roof of abandoned Wigan eatery
Precious lead has been stripped from the roof of a once popular Wigan eatery leaving it vulnerable to the elements.
By Charles Graham
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
The scavengers tore the metal from several parts of the former Baby Elephant restaurant on Gathurst Lane, Gathurst.
Formerly the Navigation pub, the Indian food establishment fared well for several years but never re-opened after being forced to close during the first Covid pandemic lockdown.
There have been rumours since that it might be converted into flats but no planning applications have yet be submitted to the council.