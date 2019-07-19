School "very saddened" after former pupil found dead in Wigan woodland

A Wigan high school has been left "very saddened" by the death of a former pupil found this morning in a wooded area.

Byrchall High School has released a statement following the discovery of a body this morning in woodland off Ashton Heath this morning (Friday).

Crime Scene Investigators at Ashton Heath

Senior staff have confirmed that the girl is not currently enrolled but is a "former student" at the school.

A spokesperson said: "We have heard the news this morning. As a school we are very very saddened about this."

Emergency services were called to the scene in Ashton, at around 6am and the woodland area on Ashton Heath remained cordoned off throughout the morning.

Crime Scene Investigation detectives were present and uniformed officers could be seen within the woods.

There was a heavy police presence all morning

A police spokesman said: "Just after 6am on Friday, police were called to reports that the body of a teenage girl had been found in the Ashton Heath woodland area in Wigan.

"Emergency services attended and at this time, it’s not thought there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.

"A file will be passed to the coroner."

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to the girl on social media, sending heartfelt messages of support to her family.