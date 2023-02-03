Schoolboy accused of vandalising Wigan shopping centre that is now being demolished
A 13-year-old Wigan schoolboy has denied vandalising a shopping centre that is now being demolished.
By Charles Graham
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 12:56pm
The youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before the borough's youth court to enter a not guilty plea to causing £100 in damage to ceiling tiles in a stairwell at The Galleries in March 2022.
The mall is currently being razed for a new leisure, hospitality, retail and accommodation development.
The youngster was remanded on unconditional bail until March 30 when he will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.