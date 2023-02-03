News you can trust since 1853
Police make second public appeal in the hunt for convicted Wigan carjacker

Police have made a fresh appeal for public help in tracking down a convicted Wigan carjacker who is wanted on prison recall.

By Charles Graham
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 8:02am

Lee Alan Nevitt, 42, was released from jail in September 2022, after being sent down three months earlier for aggravated vehicle-taking. But he has since breached the terms of his licence.

Nevitt is known to have links to the Wigan, Leigh and Atherton areas of Greater Manchester.

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Nevitt should contact police on 0161 856 9189/3622.

“Alternatively ring the independent charity - Crimestoppers - anonymously, on 0800 555111.”

A previous appeal to locate Nevitt was made at the end of last year.