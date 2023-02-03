Police make second public appeal in the hunt for convicted Wigan carjacker

Lee Alan Nevitt, 42, was released from jail in September 2022, after being sent down three months earlier for aggravated vehicle-taking. But he has since breached the terms of his licence.

Nevitt is known to have links to the Wigan, Leigh and Atherton areas of Greater Manchester.

Carjacker Lee Nevitt was released from prison last September but has since been recalled for a licence infringement

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Nevitt should contact police on 0161 856 9189/3622.

“Alternatively ring the independent charity - Crimestoppers - anonymously, on 0800 555111.”