Schoolboy admits to handbag robbery and having 'burglary kit'
A schoolboy has admitted to mugging a woman for her handbag and having a "burglary kit."
The 15-year-old, who cannot be identified, appeared at Wigan youth court to admit to robbing his victim of a bag, mobile phone and bank cards on September 3 last year in Skelmersdale.
The court was told that a day later police searched his home and found two crowbars and a balaclava mask.
The youngster pleaded guilty to having articles for use in a burglary.