Schoolboy admits to handbag robbery and having 'burglary kit'

A schoolboy has admitted to mugging a woman for her handbag and having a "burglary kit."
By Charles Graham
Published 15th Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT
The 15-year-old, who cannot be identified, appeared at Wigan youth court to admit to robbing his victim of a bag, mobile phone and bank cards on September 3 last year in Skelmersdale.

The court was told that a day later police searched his home and found two crowbars and a balaclava mask.

Wigan Youth Court sits at the borough's courts of justiceWigan Youth Court sits at the borough's courts of justice
The youngster pleaded guilty to having articles for use in a burglary.

He was referred to the Lancashire Youth Offender Panel for a nine-month intensive referral order.

His punishment also involved paying the robbed woman £100 in compensation.