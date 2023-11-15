A schoolboy has admitted to mugging a woman for her handbag and having a "burglary kit."

The 15-year-old, who cannot be identified, appeared at Wigan youth court to admit to robbing his victim of a bag, mobile phone and bank cards on September 3 last year in Skelmersdale.

The court was told that a day later police searched his home and found two crowbars and a balaclava mask.

The youngster pleaded guilty to having articles for use in a burglary.

He was referred to the Lancashire Youth Offender Panel for a nine-month intensive referral order.