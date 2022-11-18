News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Schoolboys arrested for climbing on town centre roofs and scaffolding

Four schoolboys have been arrested in a Wigan borough town centre for climbing onto the roofs of buildings.

By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

It came after complaints from Leigh businesses that their premises had been damaged by such dangerous activites 30ft above the ground.

Read More
Police seize heroin, crack cocaine and cash after raiding a Wigan home

GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley reported that its team had detained four youngsters aged 15 and 16 who had been clambering up scaffolding and onto roofs in Leigh town centre.

Property has been damaged by the rooftop activities

Most Popular

A spokesperson said: “This problem has been affecting local businesses due to the damage caused to buildings.”

One of the boys was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a class B drug.