It came after complaints from Leigh businesses that their premises had been damaged by such dangerous activites 30ft above the ground.

GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley reported that its team had detained four youngsters aged 15 and 16 who had been clambering up scaffolding and onto roofs in Leigh town centre.

Property has been damaged by the rooftop activities

A spokesperson said: “This problem has been affecting local businesses due to the damage caused to buildings.”