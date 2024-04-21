Scots driver caught over the limit and flouting a road ban in Wigan
A Scots motorist has admitted to flouting a road ban and drink-driving 200 miles from home in Wigan.
John Shaw, 33, of Barton Terrace, Bathgate, in Edinburgh, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to driving a Mercedes pick-up truck along Ash Lane, Aspull, on March 16 when disqualified and also when he was almost twice the legal limit.
He gave a breath test reading of 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.
The limit is 35.
Shaw also admitted to causing £265 of criminal damage to a vehicle belonging to Tsun Lam in Wigan on February 29.
He will be sentenced on June 7.