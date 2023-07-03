Officers were called to reports of an assault in Parson’s Meadow, in the Poolstock area of Wigan, at just after 1.30pm on Sunday (July 2).

Initial enquiries suggested four men - all wearing dark clothing with balaclavas on, with at least one wearing a dark baseball cap – assaulted another man.

Police attended the scene and carried out a thorough search of the area.

However, they said neither the offenders nor the victim had so far been located, and appealed for witnesses or anyone with more information to come forward.

Detective Superintendent Simon Hurst of GMP’s Wigan District, said: “We are working hard to establish where the offenders and victim are now and the circumstances leading up to this incident, in order to piece together a thorough timeline of events.

"If you were in or around the Parson’s Meadow area in Wigan at around 2pm (on Sunday) and witnessed this incident or saw men all dressed in dark clothing with balaclavas entering Parson’s Meadow or the surrounding wooded area, please contact 101 quoting log 1715 of 2/7/2023.

"This information may be crucial to our investigation.”