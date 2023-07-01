News you can trust since 1853
Man charged with the murder of Skelmersdale teenager Dylan Bragger

A man has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old schoolboy in Skelmersdale.
By Sian Jones
Published 1st Jul 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 12:30 BST

Dylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Digmoor Road at around 9pm on Thursday (June 29).

A 28-year-old man was arrested shortly after.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Felipe Figueiredo, 28, of Birleywood, Skelmersdale, has been charged with murder.

Dylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to a stabbing in Digmoor Road, SkelmersdaleDylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to a stabbing in Digmoor Road, Skelmersdale
Dylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to a stabbing in Digmoor Road, Skelmersdale
He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (July 1).

Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the stabbing.

Paying tribute to Dylan, his family described him as a “gentle giant” with a “heart of gold” who was “working towards becoming a car mechanic and had his whole life ahead of him”.

Lancashire Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the investigation to call police on 101, quoting log 1526 of June 29.

Alternatively call independent charity anonymously Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.