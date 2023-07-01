Dylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Digmoor Road at around 9pm on Thursday (June 29).

A 28-year-old man was arrested shortly after.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Felipe Figueiredo, 28, of Birleywood, Skelmersdale, has been charged with murder.

Dylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to a stabbing in Digmoor Road, Skelmersdale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (July 1).

Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the stabbing.

Paying tribute to Dylan, his family described him as a “gentle giant” with a “heart of gold” who was “working towards becoming a car mechanic and had his whole life ahead of him”.

Lancashire Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the investigation to call police on 101, quoting log 1526 of June 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad