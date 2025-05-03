Second person arrested in murder probe after man dies from stab injuries
Police were called at around 10.25pm on Friday with a report that a man in his 30s had been stabbed inside a flat on Sherlock Avenue, Haydock.
Emergency services attended, but the man has since died from his injuries.
A 39-year-old woman from Billinge was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday and remains in police custody for questioning.
A 40-year-old man from Liverpool has also now been arrested in connection with the murder.
Police said they are in the early stages of investigating the incident and their inquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information which could help is asked to pass it on using the Merseyside Police Contact Centre accounts on Facebook and X, quoting 25000365166.