Second person arrested in murder probe after man dies from stab injuries

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 3rd May 2025, 12:45 BST
Updated 3rd May 2025, 16:43 BST
Two people have been arrested by detectives investigating a man’s murder.

Police were called at around 10.25pm on Friday with a report that a man in his 30s had been stabbed inside a flat on Sherlock Avenue, Haydock.

Emergency services attended, but the man has since died from his injuries.

A 39-year-old woman from Billinge was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday and remains in police custody for questioning.

Police have launched a murder probe

A 40-year-old man from Liverpool has also now been arrested in connection with the murder.

Police said they are in the early stages of investigating the incident and their inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information which could help is asked to pass it on using the Merseyside Police Contact Centre accounts on Facebook and X, quoting 25000365166.

