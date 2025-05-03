Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two people have been arrested by detectives investigating a man’s murder.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called at around 10.25pm on Friday with a report that a man in his 30s had been stabbed inside a flat on Sherlock Avenue, Haydock.

Emergency services attended, but the man has since died from his injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 39-year-old woman from Billinge was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday and remains in police custody for questioning.

Police have launched a murder probe

A 40-year-old man from Liverpool has also now been arrested in connection with the murder.

Police said they are in the early stages of investigating the incident and their inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information which could help is asked to pass it on using the Merseyside Police Contact Centre accounts on Facebook and X, quoting 25000365166.