Brianna, a transgender girl from Birchwood in Warrington, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park shortly after 3pm on Saturday February 11.

Two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, have been charged with her murder.

At a pre-trial hearing at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday October 4, one of the defendants pleaded not guilty to the murder.

Brianna Ghey

The other teenager had entered a not guilty plea at a hearing at Minshull Street Crown Court, in Manchester, in July.

Reporting restrictions prevent the identification of which of the defendants entered the earlier plea.

Neither defendant can be named because of their age.

A vigil for Brianna Ghey held on The Wiend in Wigan

The girl, from Warrington, and the boy, from Leigh, were both in the dock for the hearing.

Parents of both teenagers were in the court, with other relatives and half a dozen members of the press in a public gallery upstairs.