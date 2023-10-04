News you can trust since 1853
Second teenager denies murder of Brianna Ghey

A second teenager has denied the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.
By Eleanor Barlow
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 14:21 BST
Brianna, a transgender girl from Birchwood in Warrington, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park shortly after 3pm on Saturday February 11.

Two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, have been charged with her murder.

At a pre-trial hearing at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday October 4, one of the defendants pleaded not guilty to the murder.

Brianna Ghey
Brianna Ghey
The other teenager had entered a not guilty plea at a hearing at Minshull Street Crown Court, in Manchester, in July.

Reporting restrictions prevent the identification of which of the defendants entered the earlier plea.

Neither defendant can be named because of their age.

A vigil for Brianna Ghey held on The Wiend in Wigan
A vigil for Brianna Ghey held on The Wiend in Wigan

The girl, from Warrington, and the boy, from Leigh, were both in the dock for the hearing.

Parents of both teenagers were in the court, with other relatives and half a dozen members of the press in a public gallery upstairs.

The pre-trial hearing is expected to last two days. A trial has been set for November 27.