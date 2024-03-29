Seized: bike being illegally ridden on Wigan estate confiscated by police
and live on Freeview channel 276
In the latest in a series of borough-wide clampdowns on the illict use of off-road vehicles – both anti-socially on public land and illegally on local roads – the electric two-wheeler was confiscated by neighbourhood officers in Platt Bridge.
A social media post from GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley read: “An electric KTM Motorbike has been seized on Woodcock Drive, Platt Bridge.
"The vehicle was seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act due to the rider having no insurance and failing to display a number plate.
"Anti-social behaviour on off-road vehicles across the Abram ward is unacceptable and affects the wider community.
"We will continue to seize these types of vehicle when used illegally.
"If you own a similar vehicle and want to use it, be responsible and take it to a track!