In the latest in a series of borough-wide clampdowns on the illict use of off-road vehicles – both anti-socially on public land and illegally on local roads – the electric two-wheeler was confiscated by neighbourhood officers in Platt Bridge.

A social media post from GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley read: “An electric KTM Motorbike has been seized on Woodcock Drive, Platt Bridge.

The e-bike seized by police in Platt Bridge

"The vehicle was seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act due to the rider having no insurance and failing to display a number plate.

"Anti-social behaviour on off-road vehicles across the Abram ward is unacceptable and affects the wider community.

"We will continue to seize these types of vehicle when used illegally.

"If you own a similar vehicle and want to use it, be responsible and take it to a track!