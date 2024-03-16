Selfish: two Wigan homeowners who flytipped waste on neighbouring land are fined
Two Wigan people who fly-tipped sackfuls of their rubbish in neighbouring roads in separate incidents have been penalised by the courts.
Craig Myers, of Edinburgh Walk in Aspull, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to a charge of dumping seven bin bags of domestic waste on nearby Harold Street on or around March 1 last year.
A fine, costs and victim surcharge mean that he has a £523 bill to pay.
And Leanne Bradshaw, 36, of Warrington Lane, Scholes, also stood before the magistrates to admit depositing four bags of trash from her home at the rear of the road on which she lives.
Her fine, costs and surcharge came to £415.