Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Craig Myers, of Edinburgh Walk in Aspull, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to a charge of dumping seven bin bags of domestic waste on nearby Harold Street on or around March 1 last year.

A fine, costs and victim surcharge mean that he has a £523 bill to pay.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bin bags full of domestic waste like this were dumped by both Craig Myers and Leanne Bradshaw

And Leanne Bradshaw, 36, of Warrington Lane, Scholes, also stood before the magistrates to admit depositing four bags of trash from her home at the rear of the road on which she lives.