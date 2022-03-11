Wigan dad who was 'always the life of the party' dies at 42
Tributes have been paid to a much-loved dad who has died at the age of 42.
The opening of an inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court on Thursday afternoon heard Kevin Green, from Wigan, died on Saturday, February 26.
His medical cause of death was reported to be mediastinal haemorrhage caused by anterior chest trauma.
The hearing was adjourned by coroner Prof Dr Alan Walsh for a full inquest to be held on July 18.
Friends paid tribute to Mr Green in moving messages shared on Facebook.
Mikayla Richardson wrote: “Rest in peace Kev, we are all so devastated you will be missed by so many
“There's so many memories, from you giving me advice as a teenager and being daft about it to you carrying me home from the pub when I had a few too many always the life of the party at Darby Lane. My dad's best friend and it won't be the same without you, you was one of the family. We all miss you so much already just can't believe your not here ,everyone who's ever met you will feel an ache in their heart now your gone, spread your wings big kev we love you Kev Green.”
Fiona Princess Singleton said: “He was a wonderful man always life of a party always knew how make u smile wen u felt down and was great with any kids always helped ya put wen u struggled thinking of his family and especially little girl R.I.P big Kev Green u was amazing man xxxxx”
Kyle Brummell said: “Awww no way what a lovely man big Kev was this is gutting xx”