“There's so many memories, from you giving me advice as a teenager and being daft about it to you carrying me home from the pub when I had a few too many always the life of the party at Darby Lane. My dad's best friend and it won't be the same without you, you was one of the family. We all miss you so much already just can't believe your not here ,everyone who's ever met you will feel an ache in their heart now your gone, spread your wings big kev we love you Kev Green.”