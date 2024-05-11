Sentence date: Wigan 21-year-old admits stealing £19k van

By Charles Graham
Published 11th May 2024, 15:45 BST
Sentence will be handed down next month to a young Wigan man who admitted stealing a van.

William Ealey, 21, of School Street in Golborne, admitted to borough justices that he had taken the £19,500 Peugeot Expert belonging to Lucy Williams on March 7 2022.

The hearing was adjourned until June 16 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

A Peugeot Expert van similar to the one stolenA Peugeot Expert van similar to the one stolen
Robbie Fairclough, 19, of Windsor Road in Golborne has been charged with the same offence but has yet to enter a plea.

His case has been sent to Bolton Crown Court where he is first due to appear on June 5.