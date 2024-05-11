Sentence date: Wigan 21-year-old admits stealing £19k van
Sentence will be handed down next month to a young Wigan man who admitted stealing a van.
William Ealey, 21, of School Street in Golborne, admitted to borough justices that he had taken the £19,500 Peugeot Expert belonging to Lucy Williams on March 7 2022.
The hearing was adjourned until June 16 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Robbie Fairclough, 19, of Windsor Road in Golborne has been charged with the same offence but has yet to enter a plea.