Sentence will be handed down next month to a young Wigan man who admitted stealing a van.

William Ealey, 21, of School Street in Golborne, admitted to borough justices that he had taken the £19,500 Peugeot Expert belonging to Lucy Williams on March 7 2022.

The hearing was adjourned until June 16 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

A Peugeot Expert van similar to the one stolen

Robbie Fairclough, 19, of Windsor Road in Golborne has been charged with the same offence but has yet to enter a plea.