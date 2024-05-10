Multi-partner operation tackling off-road bikes near Wigan
On Sunday May 5 officers from West Lancashire’s neighbourhood policing team, as well as the Safer Roads Team, and our Special Constabulary have been working alongside West Lancashire Borough Council and the Beacon Rangers
Using a mix of plain-clothed and high-visibility patrols, they carried out another joint patrol targeting those using off-road motorbikes and the associated anti-social behaviour in and around Skelmersdale.
Officers in both vehicles and on mountain bikes carried out numerous patrols in various locations throughout Skelmersdale including Up Holland, Beacon Country Park, Ashurst, Birch Green and Digmoor.
As a result of the operation, four off-road motorbikes were seized.
Sgt Dave Butcher said: “It’s good to see that four vehicles causing nuisance have been taken off the roads and are no longer likely to cause issues for people living in the area.
“We will continue to run operations of this nature and will keep working closely with our partner agencies to tackle the issues and concerns raised to us.”