Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A multi-partner operation is tackling the illegal use of off-road vehicles near Wigan.

On Sunday May 5 officers from West Lancashire’s neighbourhood policing team, as well as the Safer Roads Team, and our Special Constabulary have been working alongside West Lancashire Borough Council and the Beacon Rangers

Using a mix of plain-clothed and high-visibility patrols, they carried out another joint patrol targeting those using off-road motorbikes and the associated anti-social behaviour in and around Skelmersdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four of-road bikes were seized

Officers in both vehicles and on mountain bikes carried out numerous patrols in various locations throughout Skelmersdale including Up Holland, Beacon Country Park, Ashurst, Birch Green and Digmoor.

As a result of the operation, four off-road motorbikes were seized.

Sgt Dave Butcher said: “It’s good to see that four vehicles causing nuisance have been taken off the roads and are no longer likely to cause issues for people living in the area.

“We will continue to run operations of this nature and will keep working closely with our partner agencies to tackle the issues and concerns raised to us.”

Operation Centurion is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to tackling anti-social behaviour across the county.