Sentence handed down to shoplifter who issued threats

A Wigan shoplifter who made threats has been given a conditional discharge.
By Charles Graham
Published 17th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
Kieran Wood, 35, of Livingstone Street, Ashton, appeared before borough justices to admit stealing food and alcohol from Morrisons and using threatening or abusive language against Debbie MacDonald on November 18.

He further pleaded guilty to breaking an electronic tag he was wearing on February 12.

The bench gave him a 24-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £50 compensation to Ms MacDonald and another £100 to replace the broken tag.