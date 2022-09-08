Sentencing date for shoplifter who targeted Wigan store SEVEN times in just a few weeks
A thief who stole cosmetics from the same Wigan shop seven times in just a few weeks will be sentenced next month.
Scott Hutchinson, 39, of Reedsmere Close, Newtown, pleaded guilty at an earlier court hearing to taking items worth hundreds of pounds from Boots on April 15 and 30 and May 1, 2, 3, 10 and 22.
Wigan magistrates issued a warrant when he failed to attend court on Monday, but it was withdrawn when he arrived later, citing travel difficulties and underestimating the length of time it would take him to get there.
The bench asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared and scheduled the next hearing for October 4 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.
Hutchinson was remanded on bail with several conditions, which include a ban on him going to Robin Retail Park in Newtown and reporting to Wigan police station three times a week.