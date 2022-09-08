Sentencing date for shoplifter who targeted Wigan store SEVEN times in just a few weeks

Scott Hutchinson, 39, of Reedsmere Close, Newtown, pleaded guilty at an earlier court hearing to taking items worth hundreds of pounds from Boots on April 15 and 30 and May 1, 2, 3, 10 and 22.

Wigan magistrates issued a warrant when he failed to attend court on Monday, but it was withdrawn when he arrived later, citing travel difficulties and underestimating the length of time it would take him to get there.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

The bench asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared and scheduled the next hearing for October 4 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.