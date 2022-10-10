Sentencing date for Wigan man who took car and drove dangerously
A Wigan man will be sentenced next month for taking a car without the owner's permission and driving it dangerously.
Tyler Roughsedge, 21, of Westbourne Close, Ince, has pleaded guilty to taking the Volkswagen Golf on July 14 and driving it dangerously on Conway Road, Hindley.
He also admitted driving without a licence and insurance, and failing to stop the car when asked by a police officer.
Roughsedge will find out his punishment at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on November 15.