Sentencing date: violent Wigan shoplifter awaits his fate

A Wigan man who stole protein powder from a shop and attacked a woman has appeared in court.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT
Steven West, 38, of Dovedale Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her and stealing protein powder worth £18 from Home Bargains in the town on July 13.

He also admitted being in possession of class A drugs crack cocaine and heroin on December 12.

He was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on March 28.