Sentencing date: violent Wigan shoplifter awaits his fate
A Wigan man who stole protein powder from a shop and attacked a woman has appeared in court.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Steven West, 38, of Dovedale Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her and stealing protein powder worth £18 from Home Bargains in the town on July 13.
He also admitted being in possession of class A drugs crack cocaine and heroin on December 12.
He was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on March 28.