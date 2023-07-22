Sentencing dates set for Wigan men who kept thousands of pounds wrongly credited to their accounts

Liam Arevalo, 25, of Laburnum Avenue, Atherton, pleaded guilty to five counts of knowing wrongful credits had been made and failing to take steps to have them cancelled.

These concerned £1,208 on April 9, 2019, £317.40 on April 22, 2019, £624.48 on April 20, 2020, and £609.21 on both April 6, 2020 and January 27, 2021.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Arevalo will be sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on August 10. He was remanded on unconditional bail until then.

Daniel Warrington, 37, of Claremont Road, Billinge, has pleaded guilty to five counts of the same offence.

He received £1,525 on both August 15, 2019 and September 2, 2019, £1,475.52 on May 5, 2020, £1,475 on June 12, 2020 and £1,472.39 on January 28, 2021.