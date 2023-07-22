News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Sentencing dates set for Wigan men who kept thousands of pounds wrongly credited to their accounts

Two Wigan men have admitted keeping thousands of pounds wrongly credited to their accounts.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Liam Arevalo, 25, of Laburnum Avenue, Atherton, pleaded guilty to five counts of knowing wrongful credits had been made and failing to take steps to have them cancelled.

Read More
Fall in duty solicitors in Greater Manchester may cause 'perfect storm' in crimi...

These concerned £1,208 on April 9, 2019, £317.40 on April 22, 2019, £624.48 on April 20, 2020, and £609.21 on both April 6, 2020 and January 27, 2021.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' CourtWigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Arevalo will be sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on August 10. He was remanded on unconditional bail until then.

Daniel Warrington, 37, of Claremont Road, Billinge, has pleaded guilty to five counts of the same offence.

He received £1,525 on both August 15, 2019 and September 2, 2019, £1,475.52 on May 5, 2020, £1,475 on June 12, 2020 and £1,472.39 on January 28, 2021.

He was also remanded on unconditional bail and will be sentenced by Wigan justices on August 11.