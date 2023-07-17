Fall in duty solicitors in Greater Manchester may cause 'perfect storm' in criminal justice

Across England and Wales, figures show the number of duty solicitors has fallen by more than a quarter since 2017, while the Government has pushed through its police officer uplift programme to recruit 20,000 new officers.

The Law Society said this is "creating a perfect storm in criminal justice", reporting instances of police releasing suspects because of absent legal representation.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Analysis of Ministry of Justice data by the Law Society suggests there will be 160 duty solicitors registered in Greater Manchester in 2027 – down from 207 this year.

In 2017, there were 327 duty solicitors, meaning there is predicted to be a fall of 51 per cent in a decade.

The Law Society said projections nationally show a continued collapse of duty solicitor schemes, meaning suspects are not provided with independent legal support.

President Lubna Shuja said: "Across the country, duty solicitors are working day and night providing legal advice at the crucial earliest stage of cases at police stations, ensuring access to justice for all. But there simply aren’t enough of them to go around because the work is not financially viable.

"The Government sees itself as the party of law and order, but the evidence points to the contrary as its decisions continue to put the future of our criminal justice system at risk."

She called on the Government to "stop short-changing" defence solicitors and implement a 15 per cent rise in legal aid rates.

Nationally, there were 5,550 duty solicitors in 2017 – this dropped to 4,100 by April 2023, and is projected to fall to 3,480 in 2027.

Meanwhile, separate Home Office figures show more than 20,000 police officers have been recruited across the country as a part of the Government's uplift programme.

Greater Manchester Police's target was 1,155 – which was surpassed by recruiting 1,280 extra officers by March 2023.