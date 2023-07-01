Sentencing of man who admits burglaries, an arson threat and machete possession is delayed

News you can trust since 1853
Sentencing of a Wigan borough man who admits to burglary, threatening arson and being armed with a machete has been postponed.
By Charles Graham
Published 1st Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Nathan Massey, 24, of Findlay Street, Leigh, had been due to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge to learn his fate.

But the hearing has now been postponed until July 19. He had originally been due to stand trial in May, having denied two counts of threatening fire-raising, two concerning break-ins and one of having an offensive weapon in Beech Hill.

Bolton Crown CourtBolton Crown Court
But before proceedings could start he entered guilty pleas to all but one of the arson threat charges and so the trial was vacated.

What happens with regard to the other arson threat allegation will be decided on the new sentencing day.