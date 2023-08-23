Sentencing of Wigan man who admits assault and witness intimidation adjourned

Alan Fawcett, 52, of Warrington Road, Ince, had previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to assaulting and intimidating a named male who was due to testify in a trial with the intention of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The incidents took place on April 1 this year.

Bolton Crown Court

However Fawcett denied two separate charges that between February 1 2021 and April 1 2023, he "carried on a regulated activity, namely money lending, when not an authorised or exempt person."

The prosecution accepted these pleas.