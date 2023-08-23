News you can trust since 1853
Sentencing of Wigan man who admits assault and witness intimidation adjourned

The sentencing of a Wigan man who admits to assault and witness intimidation has been delayed.
By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 12:31 BST

Alan Fawcett, 52, of Warrington Road, Ince, had previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to assaulting and intimidating a named male who was due to testify in a trial with the intention of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The incidents took place on April 1 this year.

Bolton Crown Court Bolton Crown Court
However Fawcett denied two separate charges that between February 1 2021 and April 1 2023, he "carried on a regulated activity, namely money lending, when not an authorised or exempt person."

The prosecution accepted these pleas.

He was due to be sentenced this month but the case has now been adjourned until October 5.