Sentencing has been delayed for a a Wigan man who admitted to attempted robbery.

The case of David Cobley, 34, of Wright Street in Platt Bridge, had been due to go before a Bolton Crown Court jury on June 12 this year after he denied trying to steal cash from a man on December 14.

But at a more recent hearing he changed his plea to guilty and the trial was vacated and he was due to learn his fate this month.

