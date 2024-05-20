Sentencing of would-be Wigan robber delayed

By Charles Graham
Published 20th May 2024, 15:45 BST
Sentencing has been delayed for a a Wigan man who admitted to attempted robbery.

The case of David Cobley, 34, of Wright Street in Platt Bridge, had been due to go before a Bolton Crown Court jury on June 12 this year after he denied trying to steal cash from a man on December 14.

But at a more recent hearing he changed his plea to guilty and the trial was vacated and he was due to learn his fate this month.

However, an extra pre-sentence report was requested and so the final hearing was pushed back to August 9.