Bobby Lee Garry, 28, of Helvellyn Road, Pemberton, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to no fewer than 10 shoplifting offences from local stores during February and March.

Among the items taken were toiletries, meat, Amazon products, batteries, a razor, headphones, candles, hairdryers and sweets worth hundreds of pounds from Boots, Asda, Lidl, GeeTee's, Tesco and Bradshaw Medical Centre in Orrell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gee Tee's in Pemberton was one of the stores targeted by Garry

He further admitted to breaching bail, criminal damage to the window of Crafty Melts and sleeping in the outhouse of a home in Helvellyn Road in contravention of a restraining order.

Garry was sent to prison for a total of 24 weeks, the bench telling him that he was receiving such a sentence because of his prolific thieving and his breach of a community punishment.