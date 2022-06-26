Serial Wigan thief admits to another dozen shoplifting offences

A shoplifter who broke a criminal behaviour order by stealing from stores in Wigan town centre has been jailed.

By Gaynor Clarke
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Sunday, 26th June 2022, 5:18 pm

Joshua Hughes, 24, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to 12 offences when he appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.

Read More

Read More
Surprise A-list celebrities who've visited Wigan

He admitted going to Boots, in the Grand Arcade shopping centre, on May 31; Iceland, on Standishgate, on June 2 and 3; B&M Bargains, on Standishgate, on June 3 and 4; and Hurley's on June 11, despite being banned from them all by a criminal behaviour order.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Wigan Magistrates' Court

Hughes stole an electric toothbrush worth £80 from Boots, 10 air fresheners worth £34.90 from B&M Bargains, a laundry detergent bottle worth £11 from Iceland, and a Hugo Boss T-shirt worth £59 from Hurley's.

He also attempted to steal two laundry detergent bottles worth £22 from Iceland and 17 jars of coffee worth £85 from B&M Bargains.

Magistrates decided to jail Huges for a total of 16 weeks, saying he had a disregard for court orders and was a repeat offender.

He must pay compensation totalling £102.95.