Joshua Hughes, 24, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to 12 offences when he appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.

He admitted going to Boots, in the Grand Arcade shopping centre, on May 31; Iceland, on Standishgate, on June 2 and 3; B&M Bargains, on Standishgate, on June 3 and 4; and Hurley's on June 11, despite being banned from them all by a criminal behaviour order.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

Hughes stole an electric toothbrush worth £80 from Boots, 10 air fresheners worth £34.90 from B&M Bargains, a laundry detergent bottle worth £11 from Iceland, and a Hugo Boss T-shirt worth £59 from Hurley's.

He also attempted to steal two laundry detergent bottles worth £22 from Iceland and 17 jars of coffee worth £85 from B&M Bargains.

Magistrates decided to jail Huges for a total of 16 weeks, saying he had a disregard for court orders and was a repeat offender.