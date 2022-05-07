Last October Arthur McLean, of no fixed address, appeared before Wigan and Leigh justices to admit stealing wine and cider from B&M Bargains in Standishgate on September 21 and shaving products from the Grand Arcade’s Boots store on September 29.

This breached of a criminal behaviour order and McLean also admitted to failing to adhere to supervision requirements following a previous spell behind bars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Magistrates' Court

They were the latest in a long list of offences committed over several years and as a result he was sent to prison for a year.

Time served, he came out of jail only to be arrested for stealing six boxes of fragrance from TK Maxx on April 27, the hearing was told.