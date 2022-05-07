Last October Arthur McLean, of no fixed address, appeared before Wigan and Leigh justices to admit stealing wine and cider from B&M Bargains in Standishgate on September 21 and shaving products from the Grand Arcade’s Boots store on September 29.
This breached of a criminal behaviour order and McLean also admitted to failing to adhere to supervision requirements following a previous spell behind bars.
They were the latest in a long list of offences committed over several years and as a result he was sent to prison for a year.
Time served, he came out of jail only to be arrested for stealing six boxes of fragrance from TK Maxx on April 27, the hearing was told.
The now 51-year-old has been given a 12-month conditional discharge and he must also pay £107 in court costs and a victim services surcharge.