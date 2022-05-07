Serial Wigan thief caught stealing again after latest prison release

One of Wigan’s most prolific criminals was back thieving within days of his latest spell behind bars, justices heard.

By Charles Graham
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 12:30 pm

Last October Arthur McLean, of no fixed address, appeared before Wigan and Leigh justices to admit stealing wine and cider from B&M Bargains in Standishgate on September 21 and shaving products from the Grand Arcade’s Boots store on September 29.

Read More

Read More
Firefighters search canal for motorcylist after bike found in the water

This breached of a criminal behaviour order and McLean also admitted to failing to adhere to supervision requirements following a previous spell behind bars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Wigan Magistrates' Court

They were the latest in a long list of offences committed over several years and as a result he was sent to prison for a year.

Time served, he came out of jail only to be arrested for stealing six boxes of fragrance from TK Maxx on April 27, the hearing was told.

The now 51-year-old has been given a 12-month conditional discharge and he must also pay £107 in court costs and a victim services surcharge.