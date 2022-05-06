Firefighters search canal for motorcylist after bike found in the water

A fire crew used thermal imaging cameras and lighting to comb the waters of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal at the rear of St Patrick’s ARLFC in Scholes at around 11.30pm on Thursday May 5 but found nothing.

And having recovered the Pioneer bike, they came to the conclusion that in fact the two-wheeler had been stolen and dumped in the waterway by the thieves.

Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to comb the canal's murky waters

Watch manager Shaun Aspey from Wigan fire station said: “The call came in that a motorbike had been seen in the canal and there was concern that someone had had an accident.

“When we got there its lights were still on. We attached some lines to it and pulled it to the towpath. After searching the water we could find nothing and concluded that thieves must have dumped it there.

"It’s a shame because it’s probably someone’s pride and joy. I’m no expert but perhaps there is a chance that if it is dried out fully it might be rideable again.”

The firefighters were at the scene for about 45 minutes, informed the police of their suspicions and left the bike for them.

Mr Aspey said: “It was a nuisance of an incident because we had to waste time checking that everything was OK. Then again, we can be thankful that no-one came to any harm.”