Italianos in Atherton had previously been awarded zero stars.

Following a re-inspection, the establishment has now earned a four-star rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pachinos Pizza in Tyldesley has also had its rating change from zero, seeing just a one-star improvement since the end of last year.

Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough – the most recent assessments to be published coming from January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out of 56 inspections that month, 42 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

Six venues earned a four, while three businesses earned a three.

Pizza Hut was rated 5 stars

Two eateries were awarded a two, while a further two establishments earned one star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the beginning of 2023, out of Wigan’s 56 restaurants, cafes and canteens to be awarded ratings so far, 42 (75 per cent) have ratings of five.

None have been awarded zero stars.

Among those proudly showcasing a high rating is Pizza Hut in Wigan.

Italianos was rated four stars following re-inspection

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components, like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of January 2023:

FIVE:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Church Street Chippy in Golborne was rated a three

ABC Private Day Nursery- 235 Orrell Road, Orrell, WN5 8LY

Alpla (UK) Limited- Yew Tree Way, Stone Cross Park, Golborne- WA3 3JD

Appy Little Plums Day Nursery Ltd- Alma Street, Leigh, WN7 5JL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Astley Fish and Chips- 398 Manchester Road, Astley, M29 7DY

Belong Wigan- Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, WN2 5DD

Bridgewater Care Centre- Queen Street, Golborne, WA3 3AF

Alendo on Wigan Lane was given two stars

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brooklands Childcare Ltd- 137b Market Street, Hindley, WN2 3AA

Central Day Centre- Sullivan Way, Whelley, WN1 3TB

Co-Op- 14-16 Warrington Road, Platt Bridge, WN2 5JA

Co-Operative Food- Haigh Road, Aspull, WN2 1XH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coffee on Campus- St Mary’s Sixth Form College, Manchester Road, Astley, M29 7EE

Cook Lovers Sushi- Private address

Daisy Day Care- 106 Castle Hill Road, Hindley, WN2 4BH

Douglas Valley Early Years- Turner Street, Wigan, WN1 3SU

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Galloways- Holmes House Avenue, Wigan, WN3 6JA

Galloways- 1 Tunstall Lane, Wigan, WN5 9HB

Greenhalgh’s- 148 Market Street, Hindley, WN2 3AY

Heron Day Nursery- Brick Kiln Lane, Swinley, WN1 1XH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hourigan House- Myrtle Avenue, Leigh, WN7 5QU

La David Ro Ltd- 267a Wigan Road, Ashton, WN4 9ST

Little Rainbow 2- 30 East Bond Street, Leigh, WN7 1BP

Local Kitchen Aspull Church J&I (Ncb)- Bolton Road, Aspull, WN2 1QW

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lou’s Diner- New Market Street, Wigan, WN1 1PX

Mere House Day Nursey- Roman Road, Ashton, WN4 8DF

Monumental Prep Limited- 797 Ormskirk Road, Wigan, WN5 8HE

Monumental Sports Supplements- 797 Ormskirk Road, Wigan, WN5 8HE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pizza Hut- 2 Anjou Boulevard, Wigan, WN5 0UJ

Platt Bridge Community School- Rivington Avenue, Platt Bridge, WN2 5NG

Poacher’s Arms- Holmes Holmes Avenue, Wigan WN3 6JA

Sainsburys- Parsonage Way, Leigh, WN7 5SJ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shady2bakes- Private address

Shawcross Care Home- Tameng Care Ltd- Bolton Road, Ashton, WN4 8TU

St George’s Nursing Home- Windsor Street, Whelley, WN1 3TG

Subway- 798a Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, WN5 8AX

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coffee Corner- 116 Church Street, Orrell, WN5 8TQ

The Salvation Army Place of Welcome- 1 George Street, Atherton, M46 0EL

The Tearoom at Damhouse- Astley Hall Drive, Tyldesley, M29 7TX

The Thirsty Mares (North West) Ltd- Private address

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twisty Lane Private Day Nursery- 21 Twist Lane, Leigh, WN7 4BZ

Viet Rice Box- Private address

Westleigh Convenience Store- Premier- 51-55 Westleigh Lane, Leigh,WN7 5JE

Wok Chinese Takeaway- 144 Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FJ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FOUR:

Burger King- 1 Loire Drive, Robin Park, Wigan, WN5 0UH

Cafe Dolce- Spinning Gate, Leigh, WN7 4PG

Corelone Pizza- 753 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, WN5 8AT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Italiano- 142 Bolton Road, Atherton, M46 9LF

Mighty Oaks Out of School Club- 20 Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan, WN1 2AD

Play Pals Childcare (Ltd)- Simpkin Street, Abram, WN2 5QE

THREE:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antico Forno- 121 Ormskirk Road, Wigan, WN5 9EA

Church Street Chippy- 50 Church Street, Golborne, WA3 3TJ

Kirkless Cafe- Cale Lane, Aspull WN2 1HF

Sm4shed- 173 Manchester Road, Ince- WN2 2JA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TWO:

Alendo- 46 Wigan Lane, Wigan, WN1 1XS

P & S Late Shop- 2 Bank Street, Golborne, WA3 3SA

ONE:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coffee Break- Spinning Gate, Leigh, WN7 4PG

Pachinos Pizza- 98 Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FJ