Seven men accused of Wigan dad's murder conspiracy appear before a judge

The defendants were making their first appearance before a Manchester Crown Court judge in connection with the tragic death of 37-year-old Christopher Hughes from Marsh Green.

His body was found on White Moss Road South near the M58 at Skelmersdale in February, four days after he was last sighted in the Norley area of Wigan and after police had issued a plea to help track him down.

Christopher Hughes and his mum Susan

A subsequent post-mortem examination concluded that he had died from multiple injuries delivered during a “frenzied attack.”

In the dock were Andrius Uzkuraitis, 26, of Holly Road, Worsley Hall; Alan Jaf, 51, of Ridyard Street, Worsley Hall; Khalil Awla, 48, of Greenwood Avenue, Worsley Hall; Erland Spahiu, 33, of Uppingham, Skelmersdale; Curtis Balbas, 30, of Matheson Drive, Worsley Hall; Dean Smeaton O'Neill-Davey, 29 of Bulteel Street, Pemberton; and Mohammed Razgar, 40, of Plane Avenue, Worsley Hall.

None of the defendants has yet to enter a plea but a trial date of October 17 was nonetheless scheduled.

However each will also be appearing in the court for a pre-trial and preparation hearing on June 20 when pleas may be entered.

In the meantime all seven suspects continue to be remanded in custody.

After the tragedy Christopher’s mum, Susan said: “The family of Chris are heartbroken at the loss of their loving son, father, brother and uncle.