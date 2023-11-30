Man rescued from Wigan canal just 24 hours after deaths of two men
Emergency services were called to the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, near Wigan Investment Centre on Waterside Drive, to help the man on Wednesday afternoon.
A source has told Wigan Today that the man was using a wheelchair and was rescued from the water by a passer-by.
Two ambulances attended and the man was taken to hospital, but his current condition is not known.
A police spokesman said: “Police were called to reports of concerns for welfare at the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, near Wigan Investment Centre, at around 2.15pm yesterday.
“Police and emergency services attended, and a man was pulled out of the water. He was taken to hospital for treatment.”
It came just a day after Aaron Ritchie, 49, and his 60-year-old carer were pulled from the same canal as it runs through Abram.
Emergency services were called to Crankwood Road at around 2pm on Tuesday to help the men and they were rushed to hospital, but sadly neither of them survived.
Aaron, who had special needs, was described by his family as “a loveable character who made a big impression on everyone who knew him”. They thanked the emergency services who attended and tried to save him.
The carer’s next of kin has been informed of his death, but he has not been named publicly by the police.
Their deaths are not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.