A man has been rescued from a canal in Wigan – just 24 hours after two people died after being pulled from the same waterway.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, near Wigan Investment Centre on Waterside Drive, to help the man on Wednesday afternoon.

A source has told Wigan Today that the man was using a wheelchair and was rescued from the water by a passer-by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two ambulances attended and the man was taken to hospital, but his current condition is not known.

Emergency services were called to the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, near Wigan Investment Centre, to rescue a man on Wednesday afternoon

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to reports of concerns for welfare at the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, near Wigan Investment Centre, at around 2.15pm yesterday.

“Police and emergency services attended, and a man was pulled out of the water. He was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to Crankwood Road at around 2pm on Tuesday to help the men and they were rushed to hospital, but sadly neither of them survived.

Aaron, who had special needs, was described by his family as “a loveable character who made a big impression on everyone who knew him”. They thanked the emergency services who attended and tried to save him.

The carer’s next of kin has been informed of his death, but he has not been named publicly by the police.