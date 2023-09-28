News you can trust since 1853
A kitchen worker at Wigan Infirmary has been unmasked as a child sex offender.
By Charles Graham
Published 28th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 09:38 BST
Karl Copeland narrowly avoided a jail sentence last month after admitting that he sent sexual messages to someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl but was actually a decoy set up by the “paedophile hunting group” Stop UK.

Bolton Crown Court heard that in April and May he contacted the “teenager” after they met on Wink then he got her number to communicate on Whatsapp.

He said he wanted to see her naked, urged her to perform sexual acts on herself and said he wished she was older.

Karl Copeland has been off work at Wigan Infirmary since the hospital trust became aware of his court caseKarl Copeland has been off work at Wigan Infirmary since the hospital trust became aware of his court case
Karl Copeland has been off work at Wigan Infirmary since the hospital trust became aware of his court case
Copeland, 34, from Farnworth in Bolton, also suggested they meet at a hotel and he sent her a video of him performing a lewd act.

The kitchen worker pleaded guilty to attempting to cause a child to watch an image of sexual activity, attempting to cause a child to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual activity with a child.

The judge imposed a three-year community order which requires Copeland to take part in a sexual offenders’ programme, complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities and complete 180 hours’ unpaid work.

He must also sign onto the sex offenders’ register and be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for seven years.

His defence counsel told the hearing that his job did not bring him into contact with children, but a Wigan Today reader was concerned enough about his position to bring it to our attention.

They said: “It is important that the public knows that this is happening, just like it is important that residents should know if there is a sex offender living in the neighbourhood.”

Wigan Wrightington and Leigh NHS Trust confirmed that Copeland has been employed in the catering department but that he is not currently in the workplace and has not been since health chiefs "became aware of the concerns,” adding that it is taking action, but again did not provide further information.

A spokesperson confirmed that they were aware of his criminal conviction but did not say when this became known.

They added: “We are aware of the matter and the allegations against this individual.

"The Trust is taking all appropriate action in accordance with our policies and procedures; however, we can confirm that he is not currently in the workplace and has not been since we became aware of the concerns.”

Copeland is not the only member of WWL staff to receive a criminal conviction this year. In June we reported that the head of security at Wigan’s hospitals had left his job after being jailed for six months for conducting research while he was a juror.