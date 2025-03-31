Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A member of staff was assaulted, threatened with a suspected blade and told to open the till during an attempted armed robbery at a shop in Wigan, police have revealed.

They have now released images of a man they want to speak to about the incident at a store on Woodhouse Lane just after 6pm on Friday, February 21.

Following initial inquiries, police believe a man entered the store and assaulted the member of staff, before threatening her with a “suspected bladed article” and demanding she opened the till.

Police want to speak to this man about an attempted armed robbery at a store on Woodhouse Lane just after 6pm on Friday, February 21

She was able to escape from the man and her injuries were not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

The man then unsuccessfully attempted to open the till, before fleeing the shop, they said.

An investigation is under way but no arrests have yet been made.

Police have followed up several lines of inquiry and are now asking for the public’s help.

Det Con Alex Hunter, of Wigan CID, said: “This was an extremely distressing experience for the person behind the till who was simply doing their job.

“I understand the concern that this will raise within the local community, I can reassure residents that we are investigating this crime with all resources that are available to us.

“If you saw anything suspicious on Woodhouse Lane at around 6pm, or anyone with any information, is encouraged to call 0161 856 7094 quoting log 2765 of February 21.

“Alternatively, you can remain anonymous by contacting our independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”