Shoplifter banned from shops and fast-food restaurants in Wigan town centre

Darren Kay, 40, of Scholes, Scholes, was already subject to a community order when he committed his latest crimes.

Wigan magistrates found he had a "flagrant disregard" for court orders, as well as for other people and their property.

Kay pleaded guilty to damaging a television screen worth £1,800 at McDonald's in Wigan on November 25 and to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards David Heap on March 12.

He admitted stealing toothbrushes worth £59.94 from B&M Bargains in Wigan on February 3, taking jars of coffee worth £50 from the same shop on May 19, and attempting to steal children's pyjamas on May 21.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing boxer shorts and socks worth £32 from Bargain Buys in Wigan on May 11 and taking 10 jars of coffee worth £89.90 from the same shop on May 14.

He admitted a further offence of stealing coffee on May 15 and breaching a community order, which had been imposed in March, by failing to attend appointments.

Magistrates imposed a series of four-week prison sentences for the offences, to run consecutively, making a total sentence of 32 weeks.

One of the sentences was for the original offence of using threatening words or behaviour, for which the community order had been given.

Kay was also made subject to a criminal behaviour order for 18 months, which bans him from entering any self-service retail establishment or fast food premises in Wigan town centre.