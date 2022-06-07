Large cannabis farm found and man arrested as police raid house in Wigan

Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Swinley and town centre neighbourhood teams executed a drugs warrant at a property on Upper Dicconson Street, Swinley, at 9.30am on Tuesday.

It followed intelligence they had received from members of the public concerned about drug dealing in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers at the house on Upper Dicconson Street

They found the house had been fully converted into a large cannabis farm and the electricity had been bypassed.

Around 550 cannabis plants were found in the house, as well as plant pots, lighting and other equipment.

One man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating class B drugs and was taken into custody, where he is waiting to be interviewed by police officers.

Officers remained at the property on Tuesday afternoon as their investigation continued and engineers were dealing with the electrical issues.

Police officers collect evidence

Sgt Nick Forshaw said: “My neighbourhood officers have acted on intelligence from members of the community to target drug dealing in the area. This has been raised as a concern at community meetings to myself and local elected members. As promised we are doing our best to bring offenders to justice and take illegal drugs out of circulation.

"We cannot do this without the support of honest members of the public who are prepared to provide information via Crimestoppers or direct to the police.”

Anyone with information regarding drugs or other criminal activity is asked to report it to police by calling 101.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

A large cannabis farm was found