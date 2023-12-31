News you can trust since 1853
Shoplifter who stole coats and lights from two borough stores awaits his court fate

A thief who stole coats worth hundreds of pounds from a shop on two occasions will find out his punishment next month.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 31st Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT
Damien McKeown, 41, of Orchard Close, Leigh, admitted stealing five coats worth £400 from TK Maxx, on Parsonage Retail Park, on October 9.

He returned on October 30 to steal four coats worth £319.96.

TK Maxx at the Parsonage Retail Park in Leigh is one of the stores targeted by shoplifter Damien McKeown
McKeown also pleaded guilty to stealing five LED neon lights from The Range, on the same retail park, on December 16.

He was remanded on conditional bail and will be sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on January 29.